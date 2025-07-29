Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s current trading price is -42.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $65.40 and $172.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.48 million over the last 3 months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stock is currently valued at $98.63. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $141.0 after opening at $98.63. The stock briefly dropped to $82.0 before ultimately closing at $92.34.

The market performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $172.90 on 08/20/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $65.40 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.70B and boasts a workforce of 39200 employees.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Abercrombie & Fitch Co as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 79.57, with a change in price of +2.52. Similarly, Abercrombie & Fitch Co recorded 2,615,619 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANF stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ANF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Abercrombie & Fitch Co over the last 50 days is 80.41%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.65% and 84.12%, respectively.

ANF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -35.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.09%. The price of ANF increased 23.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.48%.