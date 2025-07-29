Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Abbvie Inc’s current trading price is -12.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $163.81 and $218.66 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.34 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Abbvie Inc (ABBV) currently stands at $191.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $250.0 after starting at $191.85. The stock’s lowest price was $170.0 before closing at $188.52.

Abbvie Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $218.66 on 03/10/25 and a low of $163.81 for the same time frame on 11/19/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 338.92B and boasts a workforce of 55000 employees.

Abbvie Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Abbvie Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 191.03, with a change in price of -20.02. Similarly, Abbvie Inc recorded 7,127,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABBV stands at 49.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 45.44.

ABBV Stock Stochastic Average

Abbvie Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.52% and 52.70%, respectively.

ABBV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.46%. The price of ABBV fallen by 5.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.54%.