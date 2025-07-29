A Tale of Resilience: Philip Morris International Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) stock is currently valued at $157.77. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $225.0 after opening at $157.77. The stock briefly dropped to $150.0 before ultimately closing at $160.92.

Philip Morris International Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $186.69 on 06/16/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $112.43 on 07/29/24.

52-week price history of PM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Philip Morris International Inc’s current trading price is -15.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $112.43 to $186.69. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Philip Morris International Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 245.57B and boasts a workforce of 83100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 168.79, with a change in price of +3.82. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc recorded 6,138,448 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.48%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Philip Morris International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 6.68%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 3.80% and 6.60% respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 41.57%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.96%. The price of PM decreased -12.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.58%.