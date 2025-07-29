A Deep Dive into First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Performance

At present, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has a stock price of $22.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $27.0 after an opening price of $22.52. The day’s lowest price was $22.0, and it closed at $22.81.

In terms of market performance, First Horizon Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $22.93 on 07/28/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.34 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of FHN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. First Horizon Corporation’s current trading price is -1.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $14.34 and $22.93. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 10.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.42B and boasts a workforce of 7155 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for First Horizon Corporation

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating First Horizon Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.63, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, First Horizon Corporation recorded 6,356,205 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.54%.

Examining FHN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FHN stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

FHN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, First Horizon Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.89%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.24%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.85% and 83.79%, respectively.

FHN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 37.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FHN has fallen by 7.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.21%.