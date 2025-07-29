A Deep Dive into Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Stock Performance

The current stock price for Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) is $0.59. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.0 after opening at $0.6. It dipped to a low of $3.0 before ultimately closing at $0.65.

Datavault AI Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.25 on 09/04/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.55 on 07/17/25.

52-week price history of DVLT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Datavault AI Inc’s current trading price is -82.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $3.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 15.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.87M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Datavault AI Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Datavault AI Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7814, with a change in price of -0.1940. Similarly, Datavault AI Inc recorded 1,794,619 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.59%.

DVLT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVLT stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

DVLT Stock Stochastic Average

Datavault AI Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.23%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 17.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.71% and 47.02%, respectively.

DVLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -74.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DVLT has leaped by -16.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.21%.