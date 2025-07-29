A Closer Look at Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is $6.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.0 after opening at $6.28. The stock touched a low of $3.59 before closing at $6.42.

The stock market performance of Aurora Innovation Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.77 on 02/14/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.25, recorded on 08/07/24.

52-week price history of AUR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Aurora Innovation Inc’s current trading price is -41.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.25 and $10.77. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.1 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 24.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.11B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aurora Innovation Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Aurora Innovation Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.32, with a change in price of -0.85. Similarly, Aurora Innovation Inc recorded 20,104,463 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.92%.

AUR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUR stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

AUR Stock Stochastic Average

Aurora Innovation Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.40%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.77% and 88.66%, respectively.

AUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 51.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.72%. The price of AUR fallen by 16.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.78%.