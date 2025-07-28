Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sidus Space Inc’s current trading price is -85.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.14 and $7.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Sidus Space Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.65 on 12/17/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.14 on 07/28/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.85M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.62, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, Sidus Space Inc recorded 796,028 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SIDU stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SIDU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sidus Space Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.23%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.09% and 68.70%, respectively.

SIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -56.02% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SIDU has leaped by -36.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -40.98%.