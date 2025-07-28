PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PayPal Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -16.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $55.85 and $93.66. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.98 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.54 million observed over the last three months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) current stock price is $78.46. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $120.0 after opening at $78.62. The stock’s lowest point was $49.0 before it closed at $77.98.

In terms of market performance, PayPal Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $93.66 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value was $55.85 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.30B and boasts a workforce of 24400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating PayPal Holdings Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.85, with a change in price of +10.96. Similarly, PayPal Holdings Inc recorded 10,276,165 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.25%.

How PYPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYPL stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

PYPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 93.74%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.70% and 88.12%, respectively.

PYPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 35.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.95%. The price of PYPL increased 7.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.87%.