Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Halliburton Co’s current trading price is -34.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.69%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $18.72 and $34.97. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 4.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 15.35 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Halliburton Co (HAL) is $22.78. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $35.0 after opening at $22.8. The stock touched a low of $20.0 before closing at $22.45.

Halliburton Co’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $34.97 on 07/31/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $18.72 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Halliburton Co (HAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.58B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Halliburton Co

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Halliburton Co as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.90, with a change in price of -1.41. Similarly, Halliburton Co recorded 14,978,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.86%.

How HAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAL stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

HAL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Halliburton Co over the last 50 days is presently at 81.43%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.77% and 72.15%, respectively.

HAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.06%. The price of HAL fallen by 10.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.55%.