BABA’s 2025 Market Dance: Up 63.61% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 63.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 39.13%. The price of BABA fallen by 8.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.30%.

The stock price for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) currently stands at $123.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $176.05 after starting at $122.8. The stock’s lowest price was $127.05 before closing at $120.03.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $147.26 on 03/17/25 and the lowest value was $73.29 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BABA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -16.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.89%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $73.29 and $147.26. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 6.26 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.81 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 275.08B and boasts a workforce of 124320 employees.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 31 analysts are rating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 121.27, with a change in price of -6.80. Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR recorded 18,626,217 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.24%.

BABA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BABA stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

BABA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is 85.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.28% and 88.11%, respectively.