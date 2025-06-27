ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ZenaTech Inc’s current trading price is -69.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.96%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.41 and $12.43. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.53 million over the last 3 months.

ZenaTech Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 0.23M and boasts a workforce of 132 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZENA stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

ZENA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price N/A of N/A this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.42%. The price of ZENA fallen by 41.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.19%.