Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Valero Energy Corp’s current trading price is -18.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.35%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $99.00 and $167.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.35 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Valero Energy Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $167.78 on 07/31/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $99.00 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.90B and boasts a workforce of 9922 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLO stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

VLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.50%. The price of VLO fallen by 4.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.76%.