UA: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UA has fallen by 0.67%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.10%.

Under Armour Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.62 on 11/07/24 and the lowest value was $4.62 on 04/04/25.

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Under Armour Inc’s current trading price is -38.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.62 and $10.62. The Under Armour Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.02 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.01 million over last three months.

Under Armour Inc (UA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.89B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

UA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UA stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.