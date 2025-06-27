TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TransUnion’s current trading price is -21.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $66.38 and $113.17. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.91 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.2 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of TransUnion has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $113.17 on 10/23/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $66.38, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.34B and boasts a workforce of 13400 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How TRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRU stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.16.

TRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TRU has fallen by 7.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.75%.