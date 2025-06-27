TKC’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -23.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -12.29%. The price of TKC leaped by -10.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.39%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.47 on 07/22/24, and the lowest price during that time was $5.54, recorded on 06/23/25.

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s current trading price is -32.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.07%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.54 and $8.47. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.24 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the last three months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.98B.

TKC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TKC stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.