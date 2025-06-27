Titan International, Inc (TWI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Titan International, Inc’s current trading price is 8.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.93 and $9.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Titan International, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.60 on 06/26/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.93 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Titan International, Inc (TWI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 663.79M and boasts a workforce of 8303 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TWI stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.27.

TWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 46.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 49.93%. The price of TWI increased 43.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.01%.