The SPRY Stock Puzzle: Unraveling ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $18.51 on 06/27/25 and a low of $7.89 for the same time frame on 06/28/24.

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is 0.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.25%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.89 and $18.51. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.49 million over the past three months.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.83B and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 143.66% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 66.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SPRY has fallen by 25.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.97%.