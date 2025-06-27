The Significance of Moving Averages in NET Power Inc Inc. (NPWR) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -75.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NPWR has fallen by 40.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.65%.

NET Power Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.28 on 11/14/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.48 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of NPWR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NET Power Inc’s current trading price is -82.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.48 and $14.28. The NET Power Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NET Power Inc (NPWR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 540.00M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

NPWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NPWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.