The Significance of Moving Averages in National Vision Holdings Inc Inc. (EYE) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 78.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 99.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EYE has fallen by 21.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.26%.

National Vision Holdings Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $23.42 on 06/25/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.56 on 10/23/24.

52-week price history of EYE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. National Vision Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -1.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.56 and $23.42. The National Vision Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.82B and boasts a workforce of 13411 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

EYE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EYE stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.