The Psychology of Apollo Global Management Inc Inc. (APO) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.72%. The price of APO fallen by 8.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.26%.

In terms of market performance, Apollo Global Management Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $189.49 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value was $95.11 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of APO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Apollo Global Management Inc’s current trading price is -24.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.29%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $95.11 and $189.49. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.69B and boasts a workforce of 3125 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

APO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APO stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.