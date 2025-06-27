The EMR Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Emerson Electric Co’s Fluctuating Performance

Emerson Electric Co’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $134.85 on 12/04/24, with the lowest value being $90.06 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of EMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Emerson Electric Co’s current trading price is -1.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $90.06 and $134.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.66B and boasts a workforce of 73000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

EMR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMR stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

EMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 21.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.96%. The price of EMR fallen by 9.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.16%.