TD’s Stock Dilemma: Toronto Dominion Bank’s Market Performance and Outlook

Toronto Dominion Bank ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $72.11 on 06/26/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $51.25 on 12/20/24.

52-week price history of TD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Toronto Dominion Bank’s current trading price is 1.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.17%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $51.25 and $72.11. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.63B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining TD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TD stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

TD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 31.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 39.44%. The price of TD fallen by 6.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.19%.