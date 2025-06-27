TALO’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -27.89% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -27.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.38%. The price of TALO fallen by 7.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.82%.

Talos Energy Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.71 on 11/12/24 and the lowest value was $6.23 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of TALO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Talos Energy Inc’s current trading price is -32.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.23 and $12.71. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 3.29 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.47 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B and boasts a workforce of 700 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

TALO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TALO stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.