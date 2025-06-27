Synopsys, Inc Inc. (SNPS) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.48%. The price of SNPS fallen by 10.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.33%.

In terms of market performance, Synopsys, Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $624.80 on 07/11/24, while the lowest value was $365.74 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of SNPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Synopsys, Inc’s current trading price is -18.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.37%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $365.74 and $624.80. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.09B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SNPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNPS stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.