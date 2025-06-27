Synaptogenix Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Synaptogenix Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.52 on 06/11/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.84 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of SNPX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Synaptogenix Inc’s current trading price is -11.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 166.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.84 to $5.52. In the Healthcare sector, the Synaptogenix Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.81M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining SNPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNPX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 90.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNPX has fallen by 102.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.51%.