Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s Shares Reel: 5.40% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 1.21B Market Cap

The market performance of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $47.48 on 07/16/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $13.22 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of GPCR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s current trading price is -55.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.46%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $13.22 and $47.48. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining GPCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPCR stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

GPCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -51.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -24.44%. The price of GPCR leaped by -11.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.50%.