Sportradar Group AG Inc. (SRAD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 152.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 60.76%. The price of SRAD increased 14.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.23%.

Sportradar Group AG’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $27.48 on 06/27/25, and the lowest price during that time was $10.06, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SRAD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sportradar Group AG’s current trading price is 0.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 173.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.06 and $27.48. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.66 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.55B and boasts a workforce of 4766 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SRAD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SRAD stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.