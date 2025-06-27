SPIR’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.26%. The price of SPIR fallen by 3.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.65%.

The stock market performance of Spire Global Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.43 on 02/11/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.26, recorded on 08/15/24.

52-week price history of SPIR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Spire Global Inc’s current trading price is -47.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.26 and $21.43. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.04 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 365.59M and boasts a workforce of 447 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SPIR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPIR stands at 20.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.63.