SLI’s Stock Market Adventure: 60.83% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 60.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.19%. The price of SLI fallen by 7.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.52%.

Standard Lithium Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.64 on 10/30/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.07 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SLI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Standard Lithium Ltd’s current trading price is -26.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.37%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.07 and $2.64. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.32 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 383.30M and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SLI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.