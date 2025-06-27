SKYT Stock: A Voyage Through SkyWater Technology Inc’s Finances

The stock market performance of SkyWater Technology Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $19.00 on 12/18/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.63, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SKYT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SkyWater Technology Inc’s current trading price is -45.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.63 and $19.00. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 501.99M and boasts a workforce of 702 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

SKYT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKYT stands at 1.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

SKYT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 44.34%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SKYT has fallen by 10.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.68%.