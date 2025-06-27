SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -98.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.10 and $325.43 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 27.24 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $325.43 on 07/16/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.10 on 06/18/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -61.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65M and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SVRE stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SVRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -98.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -90.08%. The price of SVRE decreased -3.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 76.96%.