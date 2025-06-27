Sandisk Corp (SNDK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sandisk Corp’s current trading price is -18.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $27.89 and $58.36 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.45 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.18 million over the last three months.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sandisk Corp (SNDK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.89B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNDK stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

SNDK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Over the past 30 days, the price of SNDK has fallen by 24.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.76%.