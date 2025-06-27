Robert Half Inc (RHI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Robert Half Inc’s current trading price is -47.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $39.61 and $78.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.72 million over the last 3 months.

Robert Half Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $78.41 on 12/13/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $39.61 on 06/23/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Robert Half Inc (RHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.23B and boasts a workforce of 116100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RHI stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

RHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -35.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -41.66%. The price of RHI leaped by -9.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.65%.