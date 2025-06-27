RARE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 6.17: What It Means for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s Future

The market performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $60.37 on 09/16/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $29.59 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of RARE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s current trading price is -39.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $29.59 to $60.37. In the Healthcare sector, the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 1294 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining RARE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RARE stands at 6.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.70.

RARE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RARE has fallen by 6.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.24%.