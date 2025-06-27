Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s current trading price is -78.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.62%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.83 and $5.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.46 million over the last 3 months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.39 on 11/11/24 and the lowest value was $0.83 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.10M and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYXS stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

PYXS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -63.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PYXS has leaped by -4.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.51%.