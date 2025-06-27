Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -0.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.20 and $20.60. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.05 million observed over the last three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $20.60 on 06/25/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $8.20 on 11/19/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 553 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How PGY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGY stands at 2.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.82.

PGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 69.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 130.36%. The price of PGY fallen by 19.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.50%.