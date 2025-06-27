Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Niu Technologies ADR’s current trading price is -30.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.65 and $4.90. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.29 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Niu Technologies ADR has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.90 on 03/28/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.65, recorded on 06/28/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 236.95M and boasts a workforce of 642 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How NIU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NIU stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NIU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 92.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 93.18%. The price of NIU leaped by -12.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.37%.