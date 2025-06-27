Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -8.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.45 and $6.08. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.76 million observed over the last three months.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.08 on 03/21/25, with the lowest value being $3.45 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.89B and boasts a workforce of 52554 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How MFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFG stands at 6.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

MFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.32%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MFG has fallen by 0.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.20%.