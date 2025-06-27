LyondellBasell Industries NV’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of LyondellBasell Industries NV has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $100.46 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $51.11, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of LYB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s current trading price is -41.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $51.11 and $100.46. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.01B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

LYB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYB stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

LYB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -38.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LYB has fallen by 3.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.41%.