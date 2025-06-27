Live Ventures Inc (LIVE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Live Ventures Inc’s current trading price is -39.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.20%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.25 and $25.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 28060.0 over the last three months.

Live Ventures Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $25.88 on 05/09/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.25 on 03/25/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Live Ventures Inc (LIVE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 124.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.31M and boasts a workforce of 1770 employees.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LIVE stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.87.

LIVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -36.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 59.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LIVE has leaped by -34.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.99%.