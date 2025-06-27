Liberty Broadband Corp Inc. (LBRDK) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 84.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.58%. The price of LBRDK fallen by 0.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.81%.

Liberty Broadband Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $104.00 on 05/16/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $51.97 on 07/09/24.

52-week price history of LBRDK Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Liberty Broadband Corp’s current trading price is -7.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $51.97 and $104.00. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.05 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.07 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.84B and boasts a workforce of 1900 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

LBRDK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LBRDK stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.