logo

LEGN’s Market Whiplash: -18.80% YTD Decline, 24.92% Rise in 30 Days

ZM Stock

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LEGN has fallen by 24.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.94%.

The stock market performance of Legend Biotech Corp ADR has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $60.87 on 07/25/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $27.34, recorded on 05/16/25.

52-week price history of LEGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s current trading price is -41.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.26%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $27.34 and $60.87. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.8 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.50B and boasts a workforce of 2609 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

LEGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEGN stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.