LCFY’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 300.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.04%. The price of LCFY increased 135.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 257.33%.

Locafy Limited’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.23 on 06/27/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.24 on 07/08/24.

52-week price history of LCFY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Locafy Limited’s current trading price is -15.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 323.06%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.24 and $11.23. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 65.89 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 19230.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Locafy Limited (LCFY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 78.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.07M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

LCFY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LCFY stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.