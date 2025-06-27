KOPN’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 123.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.77%. The price of KOPN fallen by 15.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.21%.

Kopin Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.17 on 01/24/25 and the lowest value was $0.56 on 09/23/24.

52-week price history of KOPN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Kopin Corp’s current trading price is -28.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 175.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.56 and $2.17. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.23 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.46 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kopin Corp (KOPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 251.52M and boasts a workforce of 181 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

KOPN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOPN stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.