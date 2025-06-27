Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Inter & Co Inc’s current trading price is -4.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.88 and $7.84. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.25 million observed over the last three months.

Inter & Co Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.84 on 08/27/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.88 on 12/18/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.30B and boasts a workforce of 3270 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How INTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTR stands at 2.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

INTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 78.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INTR has fallen by 3.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.01%.