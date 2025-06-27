ING Groep N.V. ADR Inc. (ING) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ING has fallen by 4.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.79%.

In terms of market performance, ING Groep N.V. ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $21.76 on 06/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.92 on 12/18/24.

52-week price history of ING Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. ING Groep N.V. ADR’s current trading price is 1.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.34%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $14.92 and $21.76. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 1.14 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.07B and boasts a workforce of 61121 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

ING’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ING stands at 3.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.67.