Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Himax Technologies ADR’s current trading price is -31.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.12 and $13.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.4 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Himax Technologies ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.91 on 01/24/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.12 on 11/27/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65B and boasts a workforce of 2177 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding HIMX's Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIMX stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

HIMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.96%. The price of HIMX fallen by 12.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.17%.