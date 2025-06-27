G’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 38.36% – Time to Invest?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 38.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.51%. The price of G decreased -0.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.14%.

Genpact Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $56.76 on 02/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.38 on 07/10/24.

52-week price history of G Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Genpact Ltd’s current trading price is -22.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$30.38 and $56.76. The Genpact Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.67 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Genpact Ltd (G) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.69B and boasts a workforce of 140000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

G’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for G stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.