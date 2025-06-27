Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s current trading price is -43.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.49%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.26 and $22.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.75 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.59 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $22.55 on 07/01/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.26 on 02/26/25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.24B and boasts a workforce of 2307 employees.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GO stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.40.

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -42.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -24.27%. The price of GO leaped by -9.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.91%.