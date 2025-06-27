GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GoPro Inc’s current trading price is -54.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.40 and $1.76. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.36 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.95 million observed over the last three months.

GoPro Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.76 on 07/17/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.40 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GoPro Inc (GPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.50M and boasts a workforce of 696 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How GPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPRO stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

GPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GPRO has fallen by 24.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.02%.